Prince Andrew's Accuser Speaks Out in First UK Interview

In this image taken from video issued by the BBC, Virginia Roberts Giuffre gestures during an interview on the BBC Panorama program that will be airing Dec. 2, 2019. Roberts Giuffre says she was a trafficking victim made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and is asking the British public to support her quest for justice.

A woman who has said she was trafficked by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Prince Andrew implored the British people to “stand up beside” her, according to comments released in advance of a BBC Panorama interview set to air later on Monday, NBC News reported.

“This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,” said Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to quotes released ahead of the broadcast.

Roberts Giuffre, who says she was 17 when she was trafficked by Epstein, has alleged that she met with Andrew on three separate occasions. The legal age of consent in the U.K. is 16.

In an interview with the BBC on Nov. 15, which was filmed after BBC Panorama filmed its interview with Roberts Giuffre, Andrew said he did not recall ever meeting her.