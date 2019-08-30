10 Injured in Shooting at Alabama High School Football Game - NBC Bay Area
10 Injured in Shooting at Alabama High School Football Game

NBC News affilaite WPMI reported that five of the injured were in critical condition

Published 32 minutes ago

    A general view of Ladd Peebles Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama.

    Ten people were injured in a shooting Friday night at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles stadium in Mobile, Alabama, NBC News reported, citing police.

    Two people were in custody, Mobile police Chief Lawrence L. Battiste IV said, but it wasn't immediately clear if they were suspected of being involved in the gunfire.

    NBC News affilaite WPMI reported that five of the injured were in critical condition. The chief described lesser injuries that included a seizure and someone hurt trying to flee.

    Battiste said the violence likely had origins in "beefs" on the streets. He said witnesses were being interviewed and that security video would be reviewed.

