Tropical Storm Isaac Forms In The Atlantic

First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Phillips has a look at the tropics.

Tropical Storm Isaac formed in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaac currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at seven mph with a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb.

The storm is located at 14.5n and 36.6w, which is about 1,640 miles east of the Windward Islands.

+ Click Here for an Update on the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center says Isaac is expected to strengthen and could become a hurricane by Monday.

No advisories are currently in effect. It is way too soon to know if there will be any impacts in South Florida.