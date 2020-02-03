Orange County

Altobelli Family Memorial to be Held at Angel Stadium

"Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you'd like to be a part of this, we'd love to have you," Tony Altobelli said.

A memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium, a family member announced Monday.

The memorial service for the three victims who died with Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash last week in Calabasas will begin at 4 p.m., Tony Altobelli announced on Facebook.

John Altobelli, 56, was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. He died in the crash along with his 46-year-old wife, Keri, and their 14-year- old daughter Alyssa, a teammate of Bryant's daughter Gianna on the Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

