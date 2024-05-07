Anaheim City Council gives final approval on Disneyland expansion plan

The Anaheim City Council approved Disneyland Forward, an expansion plan that could change the face of Disneyland for generations to come.

The seven-member council voted unanimously on Tuesday. According to the city, the approved zoning changes and ordinances require another 30 days for changes to take effect.

Anaheim Disneyland Forward is a $1.9 billion proposal that would guide where and how future developments would happen for the next 40 years.

It is expected to bring more attractions, hotels, restaurants and shops on the west side of Disneyland Drive, but the proposed plan hasn’t come without controversy.

Some people who live near the area are not happy because the plan would involve closing Magic Way, a road many drivers use to get on and off the 5 Freeway.

Disney will pay $39 million to take on responsibility for that road, Magic Way.

Other investments by Disney would include $30 million for affordable housing, sewer improvements, funding for street and transportation improvements.