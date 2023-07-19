Illinois police seize carnival ride that 10-year-old boy was thrown from in criminal investigation

The Antioch Police Department seized the carnival ride involved in an incident at the Taste of Antioch carnival on Sunday in which a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after being thrown from the attraction, authorities said.

Officials added that the ride was seized as part of a criminal investigation into the incident.

A follow-up inspection into the ride, named "Moby Dick" and owned by Lockport-based All Around Amusement was concluded on Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Labor, with the DOL and Antioch police working to obtain a search warrant from the Lake County State's Attorney's office.

Initial inspections began on site hours after the incident occurred on Sunday, and continued on Monday after the ride was moved by All Around Amusement to Shorewood.

According to Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow, the results of this week's inspections necessitated the seizure of the ride as evidence in the investigation.

No further information on the victim of the child injured was released.