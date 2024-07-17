Autumn in August: A beloved apple farm will soon reopen

What to Know High Hill Ranch is located in Placerville

The ranch is part of Apple Hill, a farm-filled destination known for apple treats and nostalgic fun

The ranch reopens for the season on Aug. 10, 2024; check the Apple Hill site for more openings and news

HURRYING SUMMER OUT THE DOOR? We wouldn't dare, not when there are lemony beverages to quaff and sandals to wear and later evenings to bask in, the sort of nights that hold onto the lingering light well past the dinner hour. And yet? When August arrives, and the mornings begin to have a twinge of coolness — the very early mornings, is what we're talking about, of course — our mind turns to an orchard icon that rises in prominence in late summer, or should we say pomme-inence: It's the apple that is at the core of our musings. Several parts of California honor this autumnal icon in lots of ways: Sonoma County greets the juiciest season with the Gravenstein Apple Fair in Sebastopol while places around Placerville begin to welcome returning fans.

HIGH HILL RANCH... is one of those apple-tastic locations, a must-visit for Gold Country day-trippers seeking a slice of fall well before fall arrives. Oh yes: People are also looking for slices of pie, and apple cider, and cider doughnuts, too. You won't have to wait for too much longer to find these tangy confections: High Hill announced it will open for its 2024 run on Sunday, Aug. 10. The sizable spread is "over 155 acres," and "a large selection of farm attractions" are part of the destination's wholesome charm. It will stay open every day through late summer and all of fall if you plan to do an autumn ramble around the apple-rich region. The closing date? It's Dec. 24.

PLACERVILLE ROAD TRIP: Eager to spend a few days around Apple Hill, where the ranch is located? Get a taste at this site; pumpkin patches and other charming adventures regularly sprout on the Apple Hill calendar.