BBQ to sweet treats: Stagecoach Festival boasts hot country tunes and haute cuisine

What to Know Stagecoach Festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 26-28

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen are among the headlining artists appearing at "California's Country Music Festival"

Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse will be one food-centered draw; fans will find a host of festive foodstuffs, from classic barbecue to sweet treats

COOL CUISINE AND HOT COUNTRY MUSIC? Talk about a tried-and-true, oh-so-toothsome twosome. Beloved songs, from "Biscuits" by Kacey Musgraves to "Strawberry Cake" by Johnny Cash, have visited the table throughout the delicious decades. So when a major event spotlighting the best in modern and classic country music prepares for its much-anticipated annual engagement you can bet that a cadre of celebrated chefs will be at the grills. Barbecue is, in fact, a meaty mainstay of Stagecoach Festival, "California's Country Music Festival," but foodies will find a variety of vittles available for purchase.

@kimfoxfoodphoto Special guests, including "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, have visited Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse in past years. (cr: @kimfoxfoodphoto)

GUY FIERI'S STAGECOACH SMOKEHOUSE... is a savory central event at the 2024 Coachella Valley festival, which is now sold out. The "curated food hall" at the April 26-28 event will pay tribute to a plethora of pit bosses, those tong-wielding, rub-perfecting gourmands who know their innovative way around a sizzling grill. "From mouth-watering sauces to savory rubs, guests can enjoy some of the country's most celebrated restaurants and BBQ vendors with different styles from all over," is the appetite-stoking word. Mr. Fieri will again host some exciting live demos with a line-up of lauded pitmasters as well as performers, including Diplo, Clint Black, and Jelly Roll. For more on the event's food, as well as special events like the Honkytonk Dance Hall and Flea Market, two-step over to this site now.