Bernese Mountain Dogs and Poodles Get Their Own Fun Fests

ADORING A PARTICULAR BREED? You know that finding a t-shirt, a mug, a scarf, a tote, or a water bottle with your go-to growler's gorgeous mug on the front won't be too hard. Pet vendors specializing in large dogs, small dogs, and quirky cuties offer an assortment of intriguing items that shower love upon particular Lassies and Laddies. But finding a breed-centered celebration, one that's taking place in a charming space, the sort of festivity that gives people the opportunity to hobnob with other humans who dote upon a specific breed? That can be trickier. California, which is famous for hosting multiple festivals honoring the same foods, passions, and pursuits, is also home to a number of notable Fido festivals. And some of those events lavish affection on different breeds, like the So Cal Corgi beach-based bashes or Pugtoberfest in San Diego. But if you're a Poodle person or a Bernese Mountain Dog enthusiast, feel the cheer: Two hound-tastic happenings are trotting this way as October 2022 begins.

POODLE DAY... is ready to charm Carmel-by-the-Sea on Saturday, Oct. 1, complete with a pooch-packed parade, cocktail soirées, and chances to chat up other Poodle-ists. The beneficiary of the furry fun? It's the NorCal Poodle Rescue. And in Half Moon Bay? One of the biggest Bernese Mountain Dog romps around will weave through the picturesque pumpkins at Farmer John's. The verdant patch welcomed "well over 130+ Bernese guests" in 2021. You can expect dozens of delightful dogs and their companions to visit in 2022, for pictures, pumpkin browsing, and wet, sloppy smooches. The upcoming date? It's all raising a happy howl on Sunday, Oct. 2.