Disney World's Magic Kingdom reopens after black bear spotted in tree

Areas of the park were closed off but reopened while Florida wildlife officials worked to capture the bear

By Brian Hamacher

Florida wildlife officials are investigating reports of a bear that was spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Monday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said officers and biologists responded to the park after the black bear sighting was reported.

The staff members were working to capture and relocate the bear, FWC officials said in a statement.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," the statement read. "During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food."

Areas of the park near where the bear was spotted were closed off but later reopened.

"We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park," Disney said in a statement.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

