Boston Litter During Coronavirus Outbreak: Streets Filled With Discarded Gloves, Masks

Used surgical gloves, masks and hand sanitizer bottles pollute the streets of Boston during the coronavirus outbreak.

By Shira Stoll

A smashed surgical mask on the street
Shira Stoll/NBC 10 Boston

As Mayor Walsh and Gov. Baker urge Massachusetts residents to stay indoors, Boston streets have grown quieter with less foot traffic and fewer cars on the roads.

In order to protect themselves against coronavirus, some people turned to wearing surgical gloves and face masks. These protective measures are then being discarded in ways that are littering the streets of Boston.

