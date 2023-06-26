Idaho

Bryan Kohberger's attorney says there is ‘no connection' between him and Idaho student victims, court filing shows

The attorney called the authorities' use of investigative genetic genealogy a "bizarrely complex DNA tree experiment"

Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images

Bryan Kohberger's attorney says there is "no connection" between him and the four Idaho students he is accused of fatally stabbing and that other men's DNA was found at the scene of the crime, according to a new court filing.

In the June 22 filing, Jay Weston Logsdon, the attorney for Kohberger, 28, critiques authorities' use of investigative genetic genealogy to apparently zero in on Kohberger as a suspect in the Nov. 13 slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

The attorney characterizes investigative genetic genealogy as a "bizarrely complex DNA tree experiment" and writes that "there is no explanation for the total lack of DNA evidence from the victims in Mr. Kohberger’s apartment, office, home or vehicle.”

"Rather than seeing it as some sort of complex tree building that led to him, it appears far more like a lineup where the government was already aware of who they wanted to target," Logsdon said.

