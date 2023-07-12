Burger King Thailand debuts new ‘burger' with 20 slices of cheese and no meat

Burger King is switching up the definition of a cheeseburger with its latest creation.

The fast food chain introduced its “Real Cheeseburger,” a creation that features a bun, 20 slices of cheese and no patty.

“Not for fun, this is for real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King,” reads a translation of a Facebook post from Burger King Thailand. “Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!!”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Burger King is launching the “burger” in Thailand for 109 Thai baht ($3.13), lower than the usual price of 380 baht ($10.93).

Mixed reactions have poured in for the “real cheeseburger,” ranging from disgust to intrigue and approval.

While the promotional image shows melted slices, the actual sandwich appears to be ordinary slices of American cheese.

For now, the sandwich remains halfway around the world – something many are more than ok with.