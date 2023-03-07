Recalls

Chairs Sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Recalled After Injuries Are Reported in 10 Cases

The recall covers nearly 82,000 chairs

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Office chairs sold at U.S. discount retailers and home goods stores have been recalled after consumer safety regulators said they can break and cause injuries.

The recall is being undertaken in cooperation with TJX Companies Inc., which sold the $60 to $70 chairs at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall covers nearly 82,000 chairs, it said, adding that 1,000 more may have been sold in Canada.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us