Man and Woman Killed in Hollywood Shooting, Young Children Found in Car at Scene

A man and woman in their 20 were found fatally shot late Thursday in Hollywood.

The woman's two young children were found inside a car near where the bodies were discovered at Carlos Avenue and Gower Street, police said. They were taken to the LAPD's Hollywood Station.

Police said they believe that the deceased woman is the mother of the children.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Witnesses reported a person running from the scene, but no arrests were reported early Friday. A detailed description of the person was not available.

Police said the shooter likely knew the victims.

Resident Makiri Duckett said several rounds were fired. An argument and the shooting were record on his security camera. He said he believes he heard the shooter say, "'No, no, no, I'm not going to prison for this."

About five minutes after the argument began, he said he heard gunfire.

"There was another young lady who was just out there screaming to the top of her lungs, 'Oh my god, oh my god. What did you do. What did you do?'"

Duckett said he provided the security camera video to investigators.

"It's heart breaking, it's gut wrenching and, also, it's nerve racking," he said, adding that bullets ricocheted outside his front door.