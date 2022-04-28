Driver Arrested in Fiery DUI Crash That Injured CHP Officers

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a fiery crash on the 105 Freeway in Downey that left at least two CHP officers injured.

The fiery crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. on the 105 Freeway in Downey. CHP officers were called to the Lakewood Boulevard off ramp of the eastbound 105 Freeway after receiving a request for assistance from an officer, the CHP said.

After stopping to investigate the collision, the officers' cruiser was struck by a SUV.

Video showed the burned and crumpled cruiser on the side of the freeway. The SUV with heavy front-end damage was stopped nearby.

A witness said the SUV rear-ended the patrol car. The speeding driver went through a row of traffic safety flares that CHP officers placed on the freeway, the CHP said.

"Crazy speeds," the witness said, adding that at least one CHP officer was outside the patrol car when it was struck.

"They flew right past me," another witness said.

Two officers were inside the patrol car when it was struck. The most seriously injured officer was outside the patrol car, the CHP said.

The officers, two men and a woman, suffered moderate to major injuries.

The crash closed all lanes of the eastbound 105 Freeway while CHP conducted its investigation. The road is expected to remain closed until late Thursday morning.