Climate Talks Resume, Cautious Coal Phaseout Still on Table

Negotiators at the this year's U.N. climate talkspored over fresh proposals Saturday aimed at sealing a deal that could credibly be said to boost the world's efforts to tackle global warming.

British officials chairing the talks in Glasgow, Scotland, released new draft agreements on Saturday after telling delegates from almost 200 nations late Friday to go and get some rest as the official deadline passed.

A proposal for the overarching decision retains contentious language calling on countries to accelerate “efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

But in a new addition, the text says nations will recognize “the need for support towards a just transition” — a reference to calls from those working in the fossil fuel industry for financial support as they wind down jobs and businesses.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he believed “an ambitious outcome is in sight” at the two-week talks, which are now in overtime.

In another proposal, countries are “encouraged” to submit new targets for emissions reduction for 2035 by 2025, and for 2040 by 2030, establishing a five-year cycle. Previously, developing countries were expected to do so only every 10 years.

Scientists say the world is not on track to achieve the 2015 Paris accord's ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times.

