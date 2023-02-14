Dave Hollis, Former Disney Executive and Ex-Husband to Rachel Hollis, Dies at 47

Dave Hollis, former Disney executive and the ex-husband of "Girl, Wash Your Face" author Rachel Hollis, has died at the age of 47.

While his cause of death has not yet been determined, a family representative confirmed to TODAY that he had been recently hospitalized for heart-related health issues, and that he died at home in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 11.

Dave Hollis, who would have turned 48 on Feb. 14, is survived by his four children: Jackson, Sawyer, Ford and Noah. His ex-wife posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 14, asking for prayers.

Dave Hollis' last Instagram post, a photo of daughter Noah fishing on Feb. 5, has received more than 300 comments of friends and fans in mourning.

"My heart is absolutely broken. I love you buddy. Watching you navigate it all with your great big heart, you have inspired so many. There will be a great big void with you not here," Jenna Kutcher wrote.

Another added, "My heart is breaking for your beautiful children. May they look back on all the wisdom you shared with them and the world, and carry on your legacy of love."

Dave Hollis left Disney in 2018 to pursue a career alongside his then-wife, a lifestyle blogger-turned-author whose self-help books include “Girl, Wash Your Face” and “Girl, Stop Apologizing."

Ex-wife Rachel Hollis went viral in 2015 when she shared a bikini photo that proudly revealed stretch marks from her pregnancies and the couple rose to internet fame producing a podcast and retreats for couples focused on inspirational messaging. Together, they launched "The Hollis Company."

In 2019, the New York Times wrote the couple, who wed in 2004, made encouragement "a full-time job", but in 2020, they announced their divorce.

"Our marriage has been a triumph in so many ways... and it has run its course,” Dave Hollis wrote in an Instagram post at the time that has since been deleted. “Despite still loving and deeply respecting each other as friends, co-parents and business partners, Rae and I decided that the best way to allow each of those to thrive in the future is to end our marriage while the option for a beautiful, unconventional new family, friendship and partnership still exists as a real and hope-filled option."

After the couple split, Dave Hollis produced a podcast of his own, "Rise Together," and authored two self-help books, “Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment” and “Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For."

In 2022, he wrote a children’s picture book, “Here’s to Your Dreams!: A Teatime with Noah Book.”

