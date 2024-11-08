DeAaron Fox

Report: Heat ‘intrigued' by Kings star Fox, other marquee players

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Heat have their eyes on one of the Kings’ prized possessions.

According to Clutchpoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Miami is interested in Sacramento’s star point guard, De’Aaron Fox, among other big names.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“Going after the best of the best is always the name of the game for the Heat, which is why nobody should be surprised to see Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and De'Aaron Fox be some of the names that this organization is intrigued by,” Siegel wrote in an article published Friday. “While none of these three All-Stars will be traded this season, all of them carry question marks about their immediate futures with their respective organizations.”

Fox is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists through eight games of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Sacramento and Fox parting ways at any point undoubtedly would be shocking, considering the 26-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career with the Kings. But Fox did decline a three-year, $165 million contract extension from Sacramento in October in favor of possibly receiving a higher number in the coming offseason. Fox, though, is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Miami often is attached to rumors surrounding the NBA’s best. And Sacramento, mainly president of basketball operations Monte McNair, must make sure the Kings don’t let the rumors about Fox come to fruition, or, if it comes to it, net something reasonably equal in return for the home-grown star’s potential departure.

“Will Antetokounmpo ask out of Milwaukee if they fail to steer the ship in the right direction, and does Fox potentially hit the open market after not agreeing to a new extension with Sacramento?” Siegel wrote. “These are situations that the Heat are monitoring and keeping their options open for moving forward.”

U.S. & World

Kentucky 12 mins ago

Army to fund first US-based TNT factory since the 1980s in Kentucky

Decision 2024 2 hours ago

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen wins re-election in Nevada

For now, Fox is Sacramento’s own.

He has helped the Kings -- alongside stars DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis -- to a fair 5-3 start this season and is on his way to more All-Star consideration

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Pestering is what Miami and its president, Pat Riley, do best. Sacramento must prepare for trade offers and rumors once Fox and the Kings’ season wraps up.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

DeAaron FoxMiami HeatNBA Rumors
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us