Economy

December jobs report: Latest numbers show improving economy

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The new job numbers are out, and they show a U.S. economy doing quite well.

More jobs were added in December than was expected, wages are rising nationwide, and the real estate data and forecasts have realtors feeling optimistic.

"With rates lowering, the buyers are getting off the sidelines finally," realtor Cristina Gonzalez said. "That's going to bring the buyers out to the market. They’ve been waiting because interest rates have been 8%."

news 18 hours ago

10-year swings back above 4% after December jobs report

news 12 hours ago

Here's where the jobs are for December 2023 — in one chart

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But one South Bay job seeker, who didn't want to give his name, told NBC Bay Area Friday gave his thoughts on the latest job numbers.

"I don't see it. Where? Not here," he said.

Economists are bursting the proverbial bubble.

"Wall Street is not happy that the numbers are so good," San Jose State University economist Robert Chapman Wood said.

Wood said Wall Street was hoping to see bad job and wage numbers in December.

"Everyone was optimistic the fed was going to lower rates going into this week, and then this week, we got a series of items that, well, the economy is doing pretty well with interest rates high," Wood said.

Wood said there is still a chance for the fed to lower rates by the middle of the year, even if the job numbers remain strong but inflation drops.

This article tagged under:

EconomyJobs report
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us