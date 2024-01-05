December jobs report: Latest numbers show improving economy

The new job numbers are out, and they show a U.S. economy doing quite well.

More jobs were added in December than was expected, wages are rising nationwide, and the real estate data and forecasts have realtors feeling optimistic.

"With rates lowering, the buyers are getting off the sidelines finally," realtor Cristina Gonzalez said. "That's going to bring the buyers out to the market. They’ve been waiting because interest rates have been 8%."

But one South Bay job seeker, who didn't want to give his name, told NBC Bay Area Friday gave his thoughts on the latest job numbers.

"I don't see it. Where? Not here," he said.

Economists are bursting the proverbial bubble.

"Wall Street is not happy that the numbers are so good," San Jose State University economist Robert Chapman Wood said.

Wood said Wall Street was hoping to see bad job and wage numbers in December.

"Everyone was optimistic the fed was going to lower rates going into this week, and then this week, we got a series of items that, well, the economy is doing pretty well with interest rates high," Wood said.

Wood said there is still a chance for the fed to lower rates by the middle of the year, even if the job numbers remain strong but inflation drops.