Carter glad Kings lit beam in ‘special' NBA debut against his father

SACRAMENTO – The timing of Devin Carter's NBA debut couldn’t have been better for the Kings’ first-round pick.

Carter, the No. 13 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft who spent the past 5 1/2 months recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, walked onto the court at Golden 1 Center late in the first quarter and didn’t need to look too far to get some love.

Carter’s father and former Kings assistant Anthony Carter, now a member of Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins’ staff, was sitting on the visitor’s bench and got an up-close look at the moment.

The younger Carter, however, made it a point to keep his eyes focused elsewhere.

“I didn’t even look at him,” Devin Carter said after the Kings' 138-133 win. “All that before the game was out the window. Now he’s my enemy.”

Devin Carter's dad Anthony, the Grizzlies' assistant coach, has a front-row seat to his NBA debut tonight

Carter explained that it is his normal way of playing and not intended as a slight in any way, joking or not.

“Just me as a competitor,” he explained. “I’m not looking at anybody out there. [But] it was definitely special, just him as a presence.”

The two men embraced after the end of the game, with the father offering his son congratulations and agreeing to speak later.

Carter’s night worked out a lot like his profile read during the weeks leading up to the 2024 draft – a solid defender willing to do anything and everything.

He took just three shots against Memphis and didn’t make any of them. But he grabbed five rebounds, had two assists and played steady and solid defense in his 11 minutes of playing time.

“It felt great ,” Carter said. “Thank God for the opportunity. Just looking forward to playing this whole season and it finally came. Wanted to make the best of it.

“Even if the shot’s not going, I definitely can do all the little things that keeps you on the floor, rebounding, play defense and just guard.”

Although his time in the game was brief, Carter did enough to make a positive and encouraging impression the Kings’ coaching staff.

“Super positive and excited for what I saw from him, like flying in getting rebounds,” Kings interim coach Doug Christie said. “That’s like a wide receiver who is super rangy and has got a crazy catch radius. He’s going to get it, and then that starts a break.

“His defense, there were times he was outrunning his feet for a second, but that’s to be expected as you try to gain your ground in the NBA. I just love his compete level. His compete level is super high.”

Kings fans had been waiting for this moment ever since Carter was selected in the first round. Not surprisingly, he was greeted with a rousing ovation at Golden 1 Center when he checked into the game for the first time.

“It felt great,” Carter said. “The Kings fans are definitely the best in the NBA. Thankful to play in front of this fan base and glad we got to light the beam today.”

