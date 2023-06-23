Dine around Greater Palm Springs with the ‘Summer Eats Pass' (and possibly win big)

What to Know Summer Eats Pass, presented by Visit Greater Palm Springs

The "mobile exclusive" is highlighting dozens of regional restaurants; check in and be entered in a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card; Visit Greater Palm Springs will also donate $1 to the FIND Food Bank

Now through Sept. 4, 2023

THE DESERT CITIES... are sun-washed and ultra-bright throughout the summertime, with temperatures that push past the 100-degree Fahrenheit mark on the regular. This sends splash-seekers to the swimming pools, shady spots, and fan-cooled corners, for sure, but when evening arrives? The dining scene is full of flavor and glow. To highlight the many tempting eateries of the region, both those that light up come nighttime and the daytime favorites, Greater Palm Springs just brought back the Summer Eats Pass. Nope, this isn't an app but it is a "mobile exclusive," so checking in at the featured restaurants as you arrive should be a snap. What might not go quite as quickly? Deciding where to dine, as dozens (and dozens and dozens) of superb supping spots are on the list.

THOSE RESTAURANT CHECK-INS... not only will lead to you being added to the weekly draw for a $50 gift card — sweet — but "for every check-in, Visit Greater Palm Springs will donate $1 to our local FIND Food Bank," even sweeter. So many sunny staples are on the list, including breakfast mainstays, luncheon landmarks, and places known for their stylish cocktail scene, that perusing the players well before you make for the Coachella Valley is recommended. Felipe's, Cork & Fork, and Kaiser Grille are just three of the featured eateries, but the selection covers a wide swath of the Coachella Valley and all sorts of cuisines. As for jumping into the Summer Eats Pass picks? When you sign up, you'll get a text on your phone. It's as easy as that, but you'll want to dive into all of the dining must-knows before starting your pass-tastic summer journey.