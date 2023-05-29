Disneyland Celebrates ‘The Little Mermaid' With Ariel Appearances, Art, and Fun

What to Know Meet Ariel from the live-action "The Little Mermaid" at Disneyland park

The beloved mermaid may be found near "it's a small world"

Look for a sand sculpture honoring Ariel in Downtown Disney District, as well as a special shake at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

AN OCEAN OF JOY: Disneyland park is about a 30-minute drive from the nearest beach, give or take, but there are places around the world-famous destination that boast a definite oceanic aura, from splashy rides to beautiful soap bubbles, the kind you often see drifting down Main Street U.S.A. (if there happens to be a bubble-maker nearby). Now The Happiest Place on Earth has further enhanced its ebullient "Under the Sea"-style character by creating a regal new realm for Ariel from the live-action "The Little Mermaid," which debuted in theaters on May 26. Adding to her enchanted debut? Fans can meet Ariel in an elegant area that draws delightful design notes from the library found at Prince Eric's castle. As for the "whozits and whatzits" now adding whimsy to the palatial photo spot, which is just a short "swim" from "it's a small world"? Magical detailing is at the heart of the picturesque pop-up.

photo: Abigail Nilsson, Photographer

SEA-WORTHY SCULPTURE ON VIEW: A limited-time milkshake inspired by "The Little Mermaid" is available at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes in Downtown Disney District, which is where visitors can admire a sand sculpture paying tribute to the film (the ephemeral work of art is on view through June 4). For more merriment from "The Little Mermaid," including information on meeting the character from the 1989 animated film (she's at the Royal Hall in Fantasy Faire), splash by this post on the official Disney Parks Blog now.