Disneyland Just Gave a Peek at a Rail-y Cool Attraction

Peeking inside Disneyland? Even live cameras, placed on the rooftops of nearby hotels, are curious about what's happening within the whimsical walls of The Happiest Place on Earth while it remains temporarily closed.

But the famous theme park just gave its fans a look inside, specifically at an attraction that's destined for Mickey's Toontown.

It's Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which has a new opening date of 2023 (construction was paused due to the pandemic). But while the debut date has been delayed, the building process is busily underway again.

A photo on Instagram shared a look at the growing vertical construction, giving a sense of where the process is at. There's a nifty timelapse, too, so be sure to check it out. You can see a couple of renderings for the anticipated ride, which is now open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, below.