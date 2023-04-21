Disneyland Just Previewed Two Mouse-dorable Halloween 2023 Costumes

What to Know Disneyland Resort is celebrating "Halfway to Halloween" over several April 2023 days

Special Halloween-inspired treats are available at the Anaheim destination through April 23

A preview spotlighting the Halloween Time costumes Mickey and Minnie will wear later this year was featured on the official Disney Parks Blog

HALLOWEEN TIME... at the Disneyland Resort shimmers into celebratory being around the start of September, but finding the frightful fun in the multi-week event can begin far earlier. How much earlier? Look to April, which is when The Hauntiest Place on Earth begins to anticipate the eeriest time of year. Disneyland has, in fact, begun observing "Halfway to Halloween," a short and spirited stretch that arrives just about six months before the end-of-October holiday. This means a haunting host of treats popping up around the Anaheim theme parks and shopping district, and a few other fun things, too, including, in 2023, a preview of what's to come, costume-wise. Nope, we don't know what the theme of the Haunted Mansion's "Nightmare Before Christmas" gingerbread house will be just yet, nor the dates of the Oogie Boogie Bash, a not-too-terrifying staple of the Disney California Adventure calendar. But we have gotten a happy hint about what two superstars will be wearing.

MICKEY AND MINNIE... always get especially dressy for the holidays, and the Halloween festivities are no exception. And in 2023, their fashion-forward Halloween Time looks will be especially bat-tastic. Mickey's bowtie summons the outline of a bat, while Minnie's dress boasts a number of eeky odes to the winged critters. And her iconic bow also rocks a bat-inspired appearance. Broad stripes, fanciful swirls, and plenty of orange details, as well as the gorgeous presence of green, add oomph to the aura-filled outfits. As mentioned, it will be a few months before we see these in person, but the illustration is sure to stir up some pre-fall fervor among fans. As far as the "Nightmare"-nummy treats, a bouquet that takes cute cues from "Hocus Pocus," and more eeks-in-April inspiration, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.