Disneyland Just Shared a New Scene From ‘Tiana's Bayou Adventure'

MAGICAL PEEK: Knowing that you'll soon be entering an enchanted realm, one that is filled with the beauty of the bayou, plenty of Disney-style sweetness, spirited zydeco medleys, and a beloved Disney princess? As Tiana might sing, we're "Almost There," a feeling that is further enhanced when the Walt Disney Company shares fresh scenes from the upcoming attraction inspired by the 2009 animated hit "The Princess and the Frog." New details about the ride, which will sail into Disneyland park and Magic Kingdom park in Orlando near the end of 2024, were unveiled over the summer at ESSENCE Fest, with a whimsical rendering featuring Tiana, Prince Naveen, and Louis the alligator serving as a sweet centerpiece of the announcement. But there was more goodness still to come in 2022, with the company sharing a brand-new look at Tiana's Bayou Adventure on Dec. 2.

MARDI GRAS MERRIMENT: It's the most celebratory season in New Orleans within the world of the ebullient attraction, and Tiana and her friends are getting ready to let the good times roll. Fireflies provide ethereal illumination, lily pads boast colorful blossoms, and a cadre of instrument-playing critters? They're adding humor, cheer, and all-out cute-a-tude to the scene. "The band members sing and play instruments made of natural materials they found in the bayou," shares the official Disney Parks Blog. "It feels like they may have a bigger role to play in this story … but we’ll just have to wait and see on that one." Fans are sure to pore over the detail-laden picture, and while we can't yet hear the zydeco that will be playing, the visuals reveal that music will play a major role.

MORE SNEAK PEEKS... will arrive in the coming years, as well as information as to when the attraction, which will open on the footprints of the Splash Mountain rides, will debut at both the California and Florida theme parks. Splash Mountain closes at Magic Kingdom on Jan. 23, 2023, but no closing date for the Disneyland attraction has been announced.