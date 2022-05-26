DOJ Again Declines to Charge Former FBI Agents in Nassar Case After New Review

The Justice Department on Thursday said it would not bring charges against two former FBI agents accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar after a "careful re-review" of evidence.

The agency said in a news release that it stands by a previous decision against pursuing a criminal case for Michael Langeman and his now-retired boss W. Jay Abbott, the agent in charge of the FBI's Indianapolis field office.

"This decision comes after multiple reviews and analyses of evidence gathered in the investigation of the former agents, and reflects the recommendation of experienced prosecutors," the Justice Department said. "This does not in any way reflect a view that the investigation of Nassar was handled as it should have been, nor in any way reflect approval or disregard of the conduct of the former agents."

