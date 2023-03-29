san luis obispo

Easter Cheer Is Hippity-Hopping — and How — at the Madonna Inn

Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steak House is decked out in zingy spring splendor.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Madonna Inn

What to Know

  • Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steak House at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo
  • Reservations are filling up for the eatery's Easter buffet
  • The hotel restaurant is famous for its festive appearance throughout the year, but holiday decorations provide the bright space with added flair

EASTER EGGS... can be found in all sorts of intriguing locations, if you know where to look. They might be behind a planter in the backyard, or near a watering can on the balcony, or sitting inside a birdhouse. The Big Bunny is quite the clever egg-hider, something that is quite widely known, and finding those hidden gems is part of the holiday's famous fun. Sometimes, though, eggs are prominently displayed, along with other celebratory touchstones, in a place that already feels a bit Easter-like throughout the calendar. We are, of course, hippity-hopping over to the Madonna Inn with this letter of admiration, and the San Luis Obispo landmark's famous Alex Madonna Gold Rush Steak House. The restaurant's bold pink detailing and rosy carpet are things you can see throughout the year but in the springtime, large eggs, rabbits, and oversized flowers up the uplifting atmosphere.

THE HOTEL'S TALENTED TEAM... recently put the finishing touches on the eatery's over-the-top Easter look, which may be enjoyed in the days leading up to Sunday, April 9. But if you do plan on hopping by the snazzy steakery's popular Easter Brunch buffet, you'll want to book your spot faster than a certain bunny can hide his colorful eggs. Call 805-784-2469 for reservations and more information.

Flowers, eggs, and so much pink: It's springtime at the Madonna Inn. (photo: Madonna Inn)
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
This bunny is a cute focal point of the 2023 decorations. (photo: Madonna Inn)

This article tagged under:

san luis obispoEasterSpringdiningRoad Trip
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us