100-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Encino House, Axe Recovered at Scene of Attack

A second victim and witnesses at the scene directed officers to a man, later identified as 47-year-old Adam Dimmerman, who was taken into custody, police said.

By City News Service and Oscar Flores

A 100-year-old man was found dead Thursday afternoon in and Encino house following an attack, possibly with an axe, by a man who was arrested a short time later, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called by the Los Angeles Fire Department to the 17700 block of Alonzo Place, north of the Encino Reservoir, at about 12:50 p.m. to investigate reports of a man found with numerous lacerations inside of a house, police said.

The man died at the scene. He was identified by the coroner as 100-year-old Youssef Mahboubianfard.

Police were initially called to the area on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found a another man with lacerations on his left arm in the 4400 block of Coronet Drive in Encino at about 11:50 a.m. Paramedics tended to him but he did not require treatment, police said.

The victim and witnesses at the scene directed officers to a man, later identified as 47-year-old Adam Dimmerman, who was taken into custody. An axe and a knife were recovered from the scene, police said.

Details about whether the weapons were used in the killing were not immediately available.

Thursday evening, police said they booked Dimmerman for the homicide at Alonzo Place. His bail was set at $2 million.

Anyone with additional information related to the case can call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

