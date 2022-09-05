Hemet

Fairview Brush Fire Breaks Out in Hemet, Causing Evacuation Orders

The Fairview brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in Hemet and is burning at a rapid rate.

By City News Service and Chelsea Hylton

A fast-moving brush fire that has burned up to 500 acres broke out this afternoon in the Hemet area, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

Multiple homes have been burned due to the fire. Fire department aircrafts are working to drop water over the homes and control flames.

The Riverside Fire Department along with CAL Fire have issued an evacuation order in these areas:

  • South of Thornton Ave.
  • North of Polly Butte Rd.
  • West of Fairview Ave.
  • East of State St.
  • South of Stetson
  • North of Cactus Valley Rd.
A care and reception site has been set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet.

The Fairview Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road.

It is spreading at a rapid rate authorities say.

This article tagged under:

Hemetfirebrush fireRiverside CountyRiverside County Fire Department
