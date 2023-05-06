What to Know A person opened fire at an outdoor shopping center in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, killing eight people Saturday afternoon and injuring seven others.

A hospital says victims being treated range in age from 5 to 61.

The gunman has been killed, police said, but no further information has been confirmed about the shooter or the weapon used.

Eight people are dead and at least seven are injured after a mass shooting at an outdoor outlet mall in suburban Dallas Saturday afternoon, according to local police officials.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd confirmed at about 9 p.m. Saturday that the gunman killed six people at the mall and injured at least nine others. Of the nine who were hospitalized, two later died bringing the total number of people killed to nine, including the gunman.

On Sunday, the Allen Police Department said four patients were being treated at Medical City McKinney, one in fair condition and three in critical condition. One patient was transferred to Medical City Plano, a Level I Trauma Center, and is listed in fair condition. One patient was transferred to Medical City Children's Hospital and is in fair condition. Another was treated at a different area hospital.

Medical City Healthcare told NBC 5 Saturday that shooting victims ranged in age from 5 years old to 61 years old.

Boyd cautioned that there could be additional victims who were injured in the shooting and who were taken to hospitals in other ways.

We are horrified by today's senseless tragedy and outraged by the violence that continues to plague our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and others affected by this heinous act. We are thankful for the police officer’s heroic actions and for the support of all the first responders. ALLEN PREMIUM OUTLETS

U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-McKinney, District 3) said on Twitter at about 6:15 p.m. that the gunman was no longer a threat and that there were a number of casualties, which Allen Chief of Police Brian Harvey later confirmed at a news conference at about 6:30 p.m.

Harvey said an officer was at the outlet mall responding to an unrelated call when he heard gunfire at about 3:30 p.m. Harvey said the officer ran toward the gunfire, found the gunman and "neutralized" him. The officer then made the call for ambulances.

Harvey said they believe the gunman acted alone and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims," said Harvey. "This is a tragedy, people will be looking for answers, we're sorry that those families are experiencing that loss."

In a tweet Saturday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed the active shooter situation at the mall at about 4:30 p.m., about 60 minutes after the incident took place. The bureau sent agents to the mall and helped local police in the initial response of clearing stores in the sprawling outdoor mall.

An ATF spokesperson told NBC 5 agents and K-9 officers are now working to locate shell casings and begin the process of tracing the firearm or firearms involved in the attack.

WITNESSES REPORT TAKING SHELTER, SEEING BODIES

Several witnesses described to NBC 5 that they saw several people who had been shot. Officials later confirmed there were six people killed at the sprawling outdoor mall and at least nine others were injured. Two of those later died. With the death of the gunman, the total climbed to nine deceased.

Hundreds of people were evacuated and were being kept in a parking lot across from the mall, waiting for someone to pick them up or being allowed back to their cars. Officials said it may be up to 24 hours before people will be allowed to remove cars from the parking lot.

Witnesses described moments of terror as they sheltered inside stores for as long as an hour before they were evacuated.

One man, who said he was an employee of a store at the mall, told NBC 5 he and a co-worker saw bullets hitting the columns in front of the shop and ducked to the ground. They managed to make it to a back room, where they barricaded themselves.

They described seeing who they believed to be the gunman, wearing a mask and police-like attire.

Bullet holes could be seen in cars in the mall parking lot as well as in storefronts.

The shooting drew a large law enforcement presence from several federal, state and local agencies.

The sprawling outlet mall has about 120 stores and is said to typically be very busy on weekends. The Allen Police Department posted on its social media accounts to avoid the area until further updates.

Allen police also ask that witnesses or anyone with footage contact the FBI by calling 1-800-225-5324 (800-CALL-FBI).

POLITICIANS PLEDGE SUPPORT, OFFER PRAYERS

In a written statement, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said he was aware of the shooting and offered the state's assistance in investigating the shooting.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Abbott said. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) issued this statement today following news of the shooting in Allen:

“Please join Jan and me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen. Please also join us in prayer for the victims’ families and friends along with the residents of Allen. We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter and investigate this hideous crime. We are thankful for their bravery and courage.”

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) national president Domingo Garcia called on Abbott, Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan to convene an emergency meeting on Monday at the Texas Capitol.

"We must stop this epidemic of killings by declaring that Texas is taking immediate steps to prevent more mass shootings that are becoming all too frequent." Garcia said. "It is no longer enough to express condolences and say prayers after the fact without taking the commonsense steps and enacting laws which can be enforced effectively to address this threat to our communities. Also, politicians doing nothing is no longer acceptable."

State Rep. Rhetta Bowers (D-Garland, District 113) released the following statement Saturday night regarding the mass shooting, which took place near her district and involved a mall she frequents with her family.

“My heart breaks, as it has too many times before, for the victims and their loved ones affected by this senseless act of mass murder. They will all remain in my thoughts and prayers for the weeks to come. I also commend the heroic and swift police response that neutralized the shooter before even more lives could be lost. However, it must be said that these tragedies will continue to occur so long as Texas fails to enact common sense gun safety reforms and invests in mental healthcare and the social safety net. I am committed to all of the above, and to doing everything I can so that no family ever has to face this devastating violence again.”

Texas Democratic Party Communications Director Ike Hajinazarian, who is based in Plano just a few miles south of the Allen Premium Outlets, issued a statement calling on Republican representatives in the area, State Rep. Jeff Leach and State Sen. Angela Paxton, to take up legislation this session that would prevent future mass shootings.

"So let me say to Jeff Leach and Angela Paxton as one of your constituents: DO SOMETHING. Not one single responsible gun owner in your districts wants these extreme, off-the-wall NRA-lobbied ‘laws’ – or lack thereof – you guys have been shoving down our throats for the past decade in order to win your ridiculous primaries," Hajinazarian wrote. “Permitless carry (a bill Rep. Leach co-authored in 2021) is a disaster. Letting high schoolers buy ARs is a disaster. Letting rifles fly off the shelves with reckless abandon and flooding Texas streets with firearms is a disaster. Refusing to enact red-flag laws has been a disaster."

Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano, District 67), who spoke at a news conference at about 9 p.m. Saturday night, also issued the following statement on Twitter.

"I'm deeply saddened by the horrific events that occurred today at the Allen Premium Outlets, right in the heart of House District 67, and am praying for the victims and all those affected by this horrible tragedy. I returned to Allen from the Capitol and am on-site, working with our law enforcement agencies to provide whatever support is needed. I am thankful for the Allen Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS - and all of our law enforcement agencies - for responding heroically, swiftly and for taking immediate action. I will continue to monitor the situation and keep you apprised of information as I receive it."

U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both shared statements on Twitter offering prayers but also gratitude for the officer who stopped the shooter.

"Heidi and I are praying for the families of the victims of the horrific mall shooting in Allen, Texas. We pray also for the broader Collin County community that’s in shock from this tragedy. My team is in contact with local officials, and I have offered whatever support is needed to do justice and help those in need. Thank you to the incredible law enforcement who put a stop to the monster who committed this act of evil," Cruz tweeted.

"I am grieving with the Allen community tonight, and I send my gratitude to the brave @Allen_Police officers, Collin County first responders, and all of those involved in responding to this afternoon’s horrific incident," Cornyn tweeted.

Neither Cruz nor Cornyn mentioned gun legislation or committed to working to reduce gun violence, but both offered to support "those in need" which included Cornyn sharing a disaster distress helpline run by the Texas chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI Texas' tweet is below for those who need it.

Please check back and refresh for updates.