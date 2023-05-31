Find a Perfectly Picturesque Place for Your Next California Winery Picnic

What to Know Discover California Wines has suggestions for your next winery picnic

Several stunning Golden State spots are on the lunch-y list

Searching by region or varietal via the navigation tool is a snap

VINEYARD VIVACIOUS: Swinging by a tony tasting room with your BWLP (best wine-loving pal), all to pick up a creamy aioli dip, a loaf of crusty bread, a fancy corkscrew that rocks the winery's logo, and a tangy cheese? Call it a quintessential California pitstop, the sort of effervescent errand that is a pleasure to undertake. Departing the winery with your cheese and crackers in hand, you suddenly notice a breathtaking vista, the sort of vine-tangly sweep of land and sky that stirs the mind and brightens the soul. The obvious next step? Find a picnic table, or spread out the blanket you remembered to carry, and proceed to soak up the splendor while supping on the perfect impromptu picnic. How, though, to find some of the Golden State's most scenic picnic spots that just happen to be located on or near a winery?

DISCOVER CALIFORNIA WINES... has a number of sparkling suggestions, with the tempting recommendations spanning the state (or at least the state's numerous and notable wine countries). Just use the handy tool to find sublime picnic-ready wineries near you or the next place you hope to take a winery-inspired vacation. Other search choices include those wineries that are friendly to dogs, places that sell ready-to-munch food, and way-cool locales with their own way-cool (literally) caves. But you say you can't get out and get picnicking at a gorgeous winery any time soon? The wine-championing group has got you covered: Check out the "Life's a Picnic in California Wine Country" page for recipes and tips for creating your own vino-esque picnic wherever you happen to be.