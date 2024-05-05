1 dead after shooting in Oakland

A shooting left one person dead in Oakland Sunday afternoon, according to police.
The shooting happened just before noon in the 1200 block of First Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot and later died due to their injuries.
Police are now investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information about it to reach out to 510-238-3821.
