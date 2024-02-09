Florida

Florida man jumps into the water with a great white shark, tags and releases it

A fisherman on a charter fishing expedition caught a young great white shark near Miami, Florida.

By Janete Weinstein

A wild video went viral showing a man jumping into the water with a young great white shark near Miami Beach.

The crew of Mark the Shark, a Miami-based charter fishing company known for taking tourists on fishing trips, spotted the great white shark 3.5 miles from the shore.

According to the crew, this was an 11-foot and 1,000-pound great white shark.

"We are on a roll, second one this week for us," shouted one of the fishermen on board.

The great white shared was not far away from the shores of Miami Beach and that raised concern since they have a lot of tourism around this time.

"White sharks are in town. We will let you go, but will get some footage of you first," said one of the crew members on the video.

Great whites are not common in South Florida, though they do migrate south when food becomes scarce in northern waters.

That was definitely an up-close and personal encounter, a fisherman's story that will be told forever.

