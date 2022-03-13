Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19, Dealing With Mild Symptoms

Barack Obama
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama announced on social media Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, but says that he is only dealing with mild symptoms from the virus.

Obama made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, saying that he’s been dealing with a scratchy throat, but is not dealing with any other symptoms at this time:

“I just tested positive for COVID,” he tweeted. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

Obama also used his positive test as a reminder to Americans to get their COVID vaccines.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” he said.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 79 million COVID cases reported in the U.S. since the pandemic began. More than 964,000 people have died.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Russia Strikes Military Base Near Polish Border Killing at Least 35

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 3 hours ago

US Journalist, Brent Renaud, Killed During Russian Shelling in Ukraine

According to the CDC, 81.5% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This article tagged under:

Barack Obamacoronavirus illinois
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us