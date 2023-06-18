gun violence

Four people fatally shot at residence in Idaho, suspect arrested

There is no ongoing threat to the public and an investigation is underway.

Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday, according to a news report.

The Kellogg Police Department and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Kellogg around 7:30 p.m. and found four people who died of gunshot wounds, the Shoshone News-Press reported on the newspaper's Facebook page.

The shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in the city about 36 miles (58 kilometers) east of Coeur d’Alene, the News-Press reported.

There was no ongoing threat to the public and an investigation was underway by the Kellogg Police Department and the Idaho State Police, the newspaper reported.

The Kellogg Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

