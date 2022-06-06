Teen in Custody, Police Search for 2nd Suspect in South Street Mass Shooting

A young man is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect in connection to the mass shooting that killed three people and wounded 11 others on South Street in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Quran Garner, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

Police also issued an arrest warrant for a second man they are searching for in connection to the shooting. They have not revealed his identity but said he will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, violation of the uniforms firearms act, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering of evidence and obstruction of justice.

The ordeal began around 11:30 p.m. Saturday along the 400 block of South Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gregory Jackson, 34, and two other men, walked by another man, identified by officials as Micah Townes and words were exchanged.

Investigators said Jackson swung at Townes, hitting him in the face, in a confrontation that was caught on cell phone video. Jackson and the other two men continued to attack Townes, throwing him against the window of a building.

Jackson, who had a permit to carry, then pulled out a gun and fired at Townes, investigators said. Townes, who also has a permit to carry, pulled out his own weapon and fired back, shooting Jackson.

Investigators said one of the men picked up Jackson’s gun and handed it to a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt. That man in the blue hoodie then left the scene. Police are currently searching for that man and said he will be charged in connection to the shooting.

The other man who was with Jackson put pressure on his wound and gave his information to responding police officers.

At the same time, police said Quran Garner, who was walking nearby on South Street, pulled out his own weapon and fired towards Townes, Jackson and the third man. Garner then allegedly turned and aimed at police. An officer then fired back and shot Garner in the hand. Garner then ran down American Street, shouting, “He shot my hand off! He shot my hand off,” investigators said.

Garner then approached police on 4th and Bainbridge streets where another shooting occurred an hour earlier and told them he had been shot. Garner was then taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Jackson died from his injuries while Townes was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he is in serious condition.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the initial fight between Jackson and Townes. They revealed during an afternoon press conference that both Townes and the unnamed suspect they are searching for are both boxers though they’re unsure if that had anything to do with the fight.

They continue to investigate and search through surveillance video.

Besides Jackson, two other people, who police say were innocent bystanders, were killed during the shootings on South Street, including Kris Minners, a 22-year-old advisor for 2nd and 6th grade boys at Girard College, one of Philadelphia's oldest educational institutions.

Girard College

Minners had been celebrating his birthday with family and friends on South Street prior to the shooting, according to Girard College's Interim President James Turner. Alexis Quinn, 27, was the third person killed in the shooting.

Eleven people were also wounded by the dozens of rounds of bullets sprayed into a massive crowd of people gathered near 2nd and 3rd streets in the area popular for its bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

The 11 shooting victims who survived were a 17-year-old boy; two 18-year-old men; two 20-year-old men; three men aged 23, 43 and 69; two 17-year-old girls; and a 19-year-old woman. Their medical conditions ranged from stable to critical, Outlaw said.

Officials have not yet determined if the shootings that killed Minners and Quinn and wounded the 11 other victims were separate from the shootout between Jackson, Townes and Garner.

On Monday, crime scene investigators and members of the District Attorney's office remained along South Street, which had been shut down from 6th Street to Front Street since the incident shortly before midnight Saturday.

Three people were killed while 11 others were injured in a mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia. NBC10's Karen Hua and Brian Sheehan have the latest on the investigation and speak to witnesses as well as residents about the continued violence.

Several businesses on South Street captured the shootings on surveillance video, and police were attempting to gather the images to aid their investigation. Anyone with additional information should call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

At least four guns were found at the scene, including Garner's weapon, which investigators said was a ghost gun with an extended magazine.

South Street is a popular area in Philadelphia lined with restaurants, shops and bars. It is highly trafficked among both locals and tourists. Outlaw said extra officers had been deployed to the area in anticipation of larger-than-average crowds in part due to the warm weather and "several events going on in the city at one time."

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every weekend, when this shooting broke out," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

"I want to emphasize that South Street is manned by numerous police officers," Pace said. "This is standard deployment for Friday and Saturday night - weekends - and especially during the summer months."

One of the survivors was 69-year-old Rusty Crowell. The South Philly resident told NBC10 he was at the bar Dobbs on South to see a friend perform when he stepped outside shortly before midnight and heard the gunshots.

Last Tuesday, video captured the moments a woman and other gunmen opened fire on the 400 block of South Street – less than two blocks away from Saturday night's shooting. One man was injured.

"Furious. I am furious, not just for my neighborhood, for the whole country. If I hear one more time ‘thoughts and prayers’ – bull---," neighbor Maureen Long said through tears. "We cannot disagree about this. We have to do something. I don't care what your political leanings are. We can't continue to let people kill people."

A woman who lives in the area of Philadelphia where three people were killed and 11 others wounded sounds off on gun violence and shares what she heard outside her window on Saturday.

The Saturday shooting in Philadelphia is just the latest in a spate of mass shootings across the country.

In Buffalo, New York, a gunman killed 10 Black people and wounded three others at a supermarket in what authorities said was a racially motivated attack. In Uvalde, Texas, another gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. In Oklahoma, a man killed four people and wounded several others inside a Tulsa medical building. In Tennessee, a shooting near a nightclub left three dead and 14 wounded.

In Philadelphia, the toll of gun violence is not reserved to isolated mass shootings.

A gun violence tracker from the city controller’s office tallied 743 nonfatal and 188 fatal shooting victims as of June 2. Several shootings have occurred in the days since, with the number of fatal and nonfatal victims both sure to rise.

Shootings have accounted for the most killings in Philadelphia this year. The slight bit of positive news amid the carnage, though, is that killings as of Saturday night were at 211, down from the 225 seen at the same time in 2021, which finished as the year with the most murders since the city first began keeping record.

The recent high-profile shootings, though, have renewed calls for stricter gun control amid rising gun violence across the country.

President Joe Biden on Thursday acknowledged there is little left for him to do through executive action and called on Congress to pass legislation to tighten gun laws. While the Uvalde shooting renewed bipartisan talks about modest gun reforms, such talks have broken down in the past.

Meanwhile, legislators in Philadelphia are barred by Pennsylvania’s preemption law from enacting gun control statutes that are stricter than state laws.

"We cannot accept continued violence as a way of life in our country. Until we address the availability and ease of access to firearms, we will always be fighting an uphill battle," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. "As Mayor, I will continue to fight to protect our communities and urge others to advocate for stronger laws that keep guns out of the hands of violent individuals."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.