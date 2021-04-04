Cape May County

Girl, 3, Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank at NJ Campground

Investigators said the death appeared to be an accident

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young girl died after falling into a septic tank at a New Jersey campground Saturday night.

The 3-year-old fell into the sewage tank at the Sun Outdoors Cape May campground off Route 9 in the Erma section of Lower Township, Cape May County, Lower Township police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

When officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. they found the girl unresponsive after being pulled from the tank, police said. The girl was rushed to the hospital where she died later in the night, police said.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 7 hours ago

Trial in Floyd's Death Expected to Turn to Ex-Cop's Training

infrastructure plan 4 hours ago

Biden's Big Infrastructure Plan Hits McConnell, GOP Blockade

The girl hasn't been named.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lower Township Police Department responded to the campground to investigate how the girl wound up in the tank.

Investigators said the death appeared to be an accident and there were no immediate signs of foul play. Results of an autopsy were pending as of Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Cape May CountyNew Jerseygirl dies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us