Mt. Baldy

Hiker From Irvine Vanishes in the Mountains Northeast of LA

Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati, 52, disappeared while hiking with three other people on Mt. Baldy

By Hetty Chang and Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The search for a missing hiker from Irvine will resume Tuesday in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati, 52, disappeared while hiking with three other people on Mt. Baldy. The hikers left from the Village at Bear Flats to the Mt. Baldy Summit on Sunday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

U.S. & World

Trump Impeachment 15 hours ago

Hints of Mueller: How the Russia Probe Informs Democrats’ Case on Impeachment

Yankees 6 hours ago

Yankees Land Gerrit Cole on Record $324M, 9-Year Deal: Source

At some point Mokkapati became separated from the group. Sheriff's search and rescue teams began a coordinated search, with air support, that continued Sunday night and Monday. Volunteer search and rescue teams are also deployed on the mountain.

Mokkapati was last seen wearing a gray "puffy" jacket and gray pants. His son told NBC4 that he is an experienced hiker.

His sport utility vehicle was left where he parked it sunday morning near Bear Flats.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at 909-453-5392, or 909-677-9436.

This article tagged under:

Mt. Baldy
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us