A South Florida delivery driver is sharing the harrowing experience of when a dog attacked her while on the job, leaving her with stitches, scars and big medical bills.

Diana Riveros was making deliveries for Instacart in Cooper City on Oct. 6 when dashcam video showed her being attacked.

When the door is answered, a German Shepard leaps out at Riveros and continues jumping at her, pushing her back. She eventually falls to the ground with the dog.

The woman who answered the door runs out to help and they continue to struggle on the ground for several more seconds.

“It was horrible, I literally cannot sleep," Riveros said in an interview Thursday. "Like sometimes I sleep for two hours and I just open my eyes and I just think about the dog.”

Riveros was rushed to the hospital and had surgery. She said she got more than 30 stitches on her arm, hand, foot and leg.

“Lock your dogs because we are the ones who are going to be affected," she said. "You never know how a dog is going to react with certain people."

Riveros said she can't go back to work for several weeks and won't be able to make money ahead of an unrelated life-and-death surgery.

"Our teams have reached out to Ms. Riveros to provide a number of support services and ensure her well-being and safety following this incident," a statement from Instacart read, in part. "We have also provided details about our shopper injury protection offering, which is insurance designed to protect shoppers."

NBC6 has reached out to the Broward Sheriff's Office for more information.