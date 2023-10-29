Israel-Hamas War

Hostage negotiations stall over Hamas demand for fuel deliveries to Gaza

Talks broke down Friday after Israel declined to allow fuel shipments and Hamas declined to guarantee it would release a large number of foreign captives.

Families and friends of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza gathered at "Hostages Square,"
DIMA VAZINOVICH/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Talks to free some of the 230 hostages held by Hamas stalled Friday after the group demanded that Israel allow fuel deliveries to Gaza and Hamas declined to guarantee the release of a large number of foreign captives, a former U.S. official with knowledge of the negotiations said.

"Hamas has been insistent on receiving fuel," said the former U.S. official, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to talk publicly. "The Israel and U.S. side, plus other countries, want a large batch of their citizens released."

The former U.S. official, an Israeli official and a diplomat with knowledge of the talks said discussions broke down before Israel launched the second phase of its offensive Friday evening and sent ground troops into Gaza.

“Talks were going very well on Thursday, and negotiators were hopeful a deal could be reached over the weekend," said the diplomat with knowledge of the talks, who also was not authorized to talk publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. "But differences emerged early Friday, which led to talks stalling.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Israel-Hamas War 8 hours ago

Mission impossible? Biden says Mideast leaders must consider a two-state solution after the war ends

Israel-Hamas War 5 hours ago

Russian protesters storm airport to block Israeli flight from landing

The negotiations to free 230 hostages, including children and the elderly, have been ongoing since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist arrack killed more than 1,000 Israeli civilians. Its hostages are believed to include people with passports from as many as 25 foreign countries, including an estimated 54 Thais, 15 Argentines, 12 Americans, 12 Germans, six French and six Russians.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

Israel expanded its operations in Gaza Saturday, sending tanks and infantry.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us