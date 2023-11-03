Burlington

More than $8 million worth of illegal mushrooms found at Connecticut home: police

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police said they found a huge illegal psilocybin mushroom growing operation with around $8.5 million worth of drugs at a home in Burlington, Conn. while investigating a tip.

Connecticut State Police

The DEA Hartford Task Force and detectives from the Statewide Narcotics North Central found the psilocybin mushrooms, which are also known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, when they searched a home on Lyon Road around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

They found ventilation equipment throughout the residence that is consistent with use in clandestine laboratories, state police said.

Connecticut State Police

Detectives found a large mushroom growing operation in a detached garage on the property and a 21-year-old man claimed that the type of mushrooms he was growing were not illegal, state police said, and he did not consent to a search of the residence.

Connecticut State Police

After obtaining a warrant, detectives found psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of growth and estimated their street value at $8,5 million, state police said. 

Connecticut State Police

The man then admitted to investigators that the mushrooms were in fact psilocybin, police said.

Connecticut State Police

The man was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Friday. 

Connecticut State Police

Psilocybin can cause nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness and lack of coordination, according to the DEA, and the psychological effects can include “hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality.”

U.S. & World

news 3 hours ago

From Travis Kelce to Serena Williams, how 4 top athletes spent their first big paychecks

Israel-Hamas War 5 hours ago

Hamas leader's home is hit in airstrike as Israel presses its attacks and U.S. envoy seeks aid route

The DEA said it can also bring on panic reactions and a psychotic-like episode, particularly if someone ingests a high dose.

This article tagged under:

Burlington
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us