International Vulture Awareness Day lovingly honors ‘nature's cleanup crew'

What to Know Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Barbara Zoo

The animal park is home to over 170 birds, including the California condor and turkey vulture

SOARING INTO SEPTEMBER? It's a snap if you happen to be a bird with a massive wing span, the sort of feather-laden length that gives you loads of lift. And the ability to take to the clouds, or at least the realm high above salty bluffs and dramatic peaks, is something that is synonymous with vultures, too. True, much of the vulture's reputation comes from the activities they engage in while on terra firma — these regal and ravenous birds are, after all, accurately dubbed as "nature's cleanup crew" — but we also admire how awesomely they do ascend. It's a sight that has stirred many visitors to both Big Sur and Pinnacles National Park, two Golden State spots where condors have been known to congregate. Now vultures — yep, the California condor is included here — will be celebrated for their important roles in nature, their power, and, yes, their incredible beauty, too.

SANTA BARBARA ZOO... is marking International Vulture Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 2. Activities, games, and information will play a part in the educational day, as will art: "Jesi Nicoloro will be on site with her sculpture of a California condor made entirely of recycled materials," shares the animal park. Visiting the park's vulture-vivacious habitat? You'll need admission, and a reservation, too. Finding vulture-oriented amazingness beyond the American Riviera? Several places, like Los Angeles Zoo, have their own vulture-strong spaces while condor-supporting organizations like Monterey's Ventana Wildlife Society frequently offer virtual events and in-person happenings.