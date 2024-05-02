President Biden to visit Bay Area for fundraiser

President Joe Biden is coming to the Bay Area next week, NBC Bay Area confirmed Wednesday night.

Biden will attend a fundraiser at the Portola Valley home of billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. Tickets for the fundraiser range from $6,600 to $100,000.

As of Wednesday night, it was not known when Biden will arrive to the Bay Area or whether he will have any public events.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The event comes as many are urging Biden to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. There's also Biden's lagging poll numbers when it comes to his handling of the economy.