Jan. 6 Panel: Trump Raised Millions Off His Election Lies

Then-President Donald Trump "aggressively pushed false election claims to fund-raise," Amanda Wick, senior investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 committee, testified at the committee's second hearing on Monday.

U.S. Rep Zoe Lofgren noted that in most cases, litigation following elections stops on Dec. 14, but she said Trump kept going into the new year and used his "lies" to raise millions of dollars from "the American people."

"Not only was there the big lie, there was the big rip-off," she said.

Wick said Trump's campaign "barraged" Americans with emails warning that a "left-wing mob" was stealing the election, and that they should donate to the Official Election Defense Fund.

"The Select committee discovered no such fund existed," Wick said.

Wick said that Trump, on Nov. 9, set up the Save America PAC, and then most of the donated money went to that PAC, and not election-related litigation. From that fund, she said, some of the money was given to Trump-related organizations.

Wick said Trump raised $250 million, nearly $100 million in the first week after the election.

