Jan. 6 Rioter Who Wore Jacket With His Last Name on it Pleads Guilty

An Ohio man who was seen kicking in a window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, while wearing a jacket displaying his last name, the name of his business and its phone number, pleaded guilty Friday to destroying government property.

Troy Faulkner admitted to damaging the window during the deadly riot and agreed to pay $10,560 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Faulkner was an easy suspect to identify: He was caught on video trying to break the window while wearing a jacket emblazoned with "Faulkner Painting."

