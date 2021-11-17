Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Live: Jurors Set to Begin Second Day of Deliberations

NOTE: NBC Chicago will provide a live feed from the courtroom as available throughout the trial. Watch live in the player above.

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is set to begin a second day of deliberations Wednesday after failing to reach a verdict during more than eight hours behind closed doors one day earlier.

The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision. Several appeared tired as they walked into the courtroom Tuesday evening and indicated with a show of hands that they were ready to go home.

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the jury for the day just before 6 p.m.

Kyle Rittenhouse selected six pieces of paper from a drum, determining who will be the six alternate jurors and who will be the final 12 jurors deciding his fate in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and injuring a third last summer.

The case went to the anonymous jury after Schroeder, in an unusual move, allowed Rittenhouse himself to play a minor role in selecting the final panel of 12 who would decide his fate. Rittenhouse reached into a raffle drum and drew numbered slips that determined which of the 18 jurors who sat through the case would deliberate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.

The jury must now weigh the five counts remaining against Rittenhouse after a weapons charge was dismissed by Schroeder during the trial.

Rittenhouse, now 18, was in Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to protect property from the damaging demonstrations that broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer last summer.

While Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot, the case has stirred debate over vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. that summer over the killing of George Floyd and the shooting of Blake.

Rittenhouse testified during the trial that he acted in self-defense. Wisconsin’s self-defense law allows someone to use deadly force only if “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm,” and the jury has been tasked with deciding whether Rittenhouse believed he was in such peril, and whether that belief was reasonable under the circumstances.

Here are the latest updates as the case unfolds. (This will be updated as court resumes Wednesday)

-- A man who spent Tuesday walking around with a megaphone in one hand and a dog in the other brought an AR-15 rifle to a protest on the stairs of the courthouse Wednesday morning.

He was approached and detained by the Kenosha County Sheriff, who examined his documentation to see if he had the right to carry a weapon. No violence has been reported. The man was ultimately released and walked away.

-After more than eight hours of deliberations, jurors have been dismissed for the day by Judge Bruce Schroeder.

No verdict was reached, and jurors will return for more deliberations Wednesday.

-The Rittenhouse jury resumed deliberations Tuesday afternoon, and made a second request to the judge in the case for 11 copies of the full instructions given by the court.

-- The jury is breaking for lunch. Their choice is pizza. About an hour ago they asked for extra copies of the jury instructions, specifically pages one through six, which relate to self defense and provocation.

-- In Judge Bruce Schroeder’s Kenosha courtroom, Kyle Rittenhouse reached into a bin and picked the numbers of six jurors who will be dismissed. The remaining 12 will deliberate his fate.

The six alternate jurors will be kept at the courthouse until those deliberations are complete.

Deliberations will start now. The remaining 12 are being told they must only choose one verdict for each of the five remaining counts against Rittenhouse.