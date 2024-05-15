NFL schedule release: Here's when the 49ers will be playing in 2024-25

Mark your calendars, Faithful.

The NFL on Wednesday released the regular season schedule for the 2024-25 campaign.

Below is a look at when the San Francisco 49ers will take the field, who they'll be playing against and where, and how to watch the action.

The 49ers will be heavily featured in primetime, with two games set to appear on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The first Sunday Night Football showdown for the 49ers will be on Oct. 27 against the Dallas Cowboys. The other SNF on NBC game featuring the 49ers will be on Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills.