Leaf Peepers, It's Go Time Around Mammoth Lakes

A leaf bidding farewell to its internal chlorophyll, as many leaves famously do in the fall?

That leaf is very much on its own schedule, which means that any human interested in seeing autumn's colorful show, the one that involves trees turning gold and orange, needs to make haste.

In short: You can't text the trees around your favorite fall destination, all to ask them to hold off changing color for a few days so you can get there in time.

And the trees around Mammoth Lakes and the Eastern Sierra? As September 2021 concludes, they're putting on the big color, with only a little chlorophyll-rich green still to be seen.

That means that it is time for a road trip, pronto-ish, if you'd like to see this year's fall foliage in this spectacular stretch of the Eastern Sierra.

Peek at the area's pretty peak now, and admire some of the leafy loveliness captured on Sept. 27, 2021...