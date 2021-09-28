Leaf Peepers, It's Go Time Around Mammoth Lakes

By Alysia Gray Painter

A leaf bidding farewell to its internal chlorophyll, as many leaves famously do in the fall?

That leaf is very much on its own schedule, which means that any human interested in seeing autumn's colorful show, the one that involves trees turning gold and orange, needs to make haste.

In short: You can't text the trees around your favorite fall destination, all to ask them to hold off changing color for a few days so you can get there in time.

And the trees around Mammoth Lakes and the Eastern Sierra? As September 2021 concludes, they're putting on the big color, with only a little chlorophyll-rich green still to be seen.

That means that it is time for a road trip, pronto-ish, if you'd like to see this year's fall foliage in this spectacular stretch of the Eastern Sierra.

Peek at the area's pretty peak now, and admire some of the leafy loveliness captured on Sept. 27, 2021...

8 photos
1/8
Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Tourism
Hello, perfect hiking weather: Mammoth Lakes is assuming its golden robes as September 2021 concludes. (Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Tourism)
2/8
Fall color is never on a strict rail, and knowing when the peak will be reached can be a bit of a guessing game each year. (Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Tourism)
3/8
But if you're calling upon Mammoth Lakes around the end of September, you're probably in the zone. (Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Tourism)
4/8
Oaks, cottonwoods, and aspens are three common (but uncommonly beautiful) arboreal icons of this area. (Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Tourism)
5/8
In some years, snow has fallen as the leaves turned, but blue skies continue to reign in 2021. (Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Tourism)
6/8
Are you waiting for the opening of skiing at Mammoth Mountain on Nov. 13? Fall will be wrapped up by then, in terms of leafy sights. (Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Tourism)
7/8
Eager for tips on where to go to the north and south of Mammoth Lakes? The pros in the know have ideas. (Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Tourism)
8/8
There's still plenty of fall color to admire in the area, with June Lake sometimes peaking around the second week of October. Check out the California Fall Color blog or the Mammoth Lakes site for more tips, hints, and "go now!" calls to action as the days to come unfold. (Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

This article tagged under:

Road TripOutdoor FunAutumnEastern SierraFall Foliage

