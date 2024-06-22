Brother of LA County deputy missing in Greece is determined to find him

Several days after a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy went missing while hiking in Greece, his brother is not giving up hope on finding him.

Albert Calibet was last seen on June 11 hiking on the island of Amargos. His brother Oliver Calibet is out in Greece along with four other retired deputies, desperately searching in a remote area for his brother.

Oliver tells NBC4 he has been searching through brush and rocks in hopes of finding his brother. ”Maybe he crawled under here, I don’t know anymore,” Oliver said.

“His whole life he’s been out there helping people,” Oliver said.

He believes his brother may have gotten hurt or might have gone under a bush for some shade. “He could eat the plants, I mean he’s a survivor you know,” he said.

“I get emotional, I get ups and downs,” Oliver said through tears. He tells NBC4 that he is remaining hopeful.

Oliver said he put his business on hold to go out and look for his brother in Greece. “Nobody else is searching for him except for my buddies a and a couple of people,” he said. “There’s still hope.”

“This guy has put his life on the line since he was 25 years old,” Oliver said. “Can we give him a little respect? A little help?”

A state department spokesperson released a statement Saturday saying:

We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in Greece. When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can. The Greek missing persons alert program has issued a notice concerning this case. The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.

Oliver said he is frustrated with the degree of response from the US State Department and the Greek government. He believes his brother deserves more.

For now he and those retired deputies and friends will remain in Greece searching for his brother.

Deputy Calibet worked with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Transit Service Bureau since April 16, 1998. He retired in 2018 and returned to serve as a 120-day part-time employee, according to the department.